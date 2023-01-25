Dubai: The Dubai headquartered GMG plans to open as many as 100 sporting goods stores in Southeast Asia by 2025, most of which through the RSH (Royal Sporting House) label it acquired in December 2020. GMG, incidentally, is one of the world’s leading Nike distributor and retailer.
The company has opened 31 stores across Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia under the RSH banner since 2020. In recent months, the company had focussed on widening its network at home and in the Middle East. Having made headway, the management feels time is right for the Far East push.
“We have taken a step forward to establish our new Asian headquarters in Malaysia, enabling GMG to capitalize on the burgeoning sports retail industry in Asia,” said Mohammad Baker, Deputy Chairman and CEO of GMG. “We have designed an aggressive roadmap for our brands in this region, and this move will also allow us to serve our Southeast Asian customers better, closer to home.”
GMG’s 28,000 square feet Asian headquarters - located in, The Exchange 106 Tower, in Kuala Lumpur - will oversee regional operations. Currently, GMG employs 1,200 people across its Asia network.