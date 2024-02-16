Twenty premium suits were given out to the winners of the competition. It was also a time to display the luxury and versatility of their collection.

The event was held on a luxurious yacht with the Lovin Dubai winners, BRANDS’ loyal customers and key team members. The event served as a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to curating a retail journey that surpasses conventional shopping norms.

This event was launched as a gesture of appreciation after BRANDS announced the launch of two new stores in prime locations; Dubai Festival City Mall (UAE) and Doha Festival Mall (Qatar) in 2023.

The move showed its commitment to broadening reach and attracting new customers, while simultaneously elevating the experiences of loyal customers.

The BRANDS event was a time to display the luxury and versatility of their collection. Image Credit: Supplied

The story of BRANDS has been one of sustained growth and regional expansion spanning two decades. Established in 2004, BRANDS has been at the forefront of pioneering international fashion trends. Through its dedication to delivering premium quality garments at affordable prices, the company has earned a reputation in the market. Its presence spans 30 strategically positioned outlets in well-known malls throughout the UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, catering to a wide customer base seeking stylish suits and an array of fashion accessories.

Embedded within the fabric of BRANDS' remarkable success story are testimonials from customers.

Yousef Sghayer, a loyal customer, attests to the brand's distinctive approach. "Shopping at BRANDS is more than just a transaction; it's like visiting friends and family. The team doesn't just provide customer service; they make a genuine effort to know us personally. This is what truly sets BRANDS apart – they understand their customers."

Chairman Dorgham Shaaban, recognising the invaluable contribution of customers, expressed heartfelt gratitude, saying: "To our dear customers, thank you for being the cornerstone of our growth. Your unwavering support fuels our passion for innovation. While there are new and exciting ways to attract customers, I firmly believe that our most loyal customers are the true ambassadors of the BRANDS experience. Your loyalty elevates us, and for that, we are immensely grateful."