Have you wondered how it would be to celebrate a shopping festival and get the best deals, all while you're at home in your pyjamas?
Amazon is bringing its shopping festival to you, with an exclusive two-day online shopping experience called Prime Day, on June 21 and 22!
This shopping extravaganza lasts for 48 hours and offers discounted prices on all products, such as TV, laptops, smartphones, headphones and home tech, clothing, shoes, handbags, jewelry, watches, kitchen equipment, and furniture.
One key aim of Prime Day is to help small businesses market their products to millions of Prime members around the world, who are excited to shop for great deals. Amazon curates a ‘Shop Local’ collection to connect customers with local UAE sellers, such as Spanord, Homes R Us, Aquaplus, Caha Capo, and so on.
With over 2 million jaw-dropping deals globally, Amazon’s Prime Day also offers free international shipping with an extra day of savings at the Amazon Global Store. Owing to the time difference, Amazon US deals will remain live on Amazon.ae until midnight of the next day, which means you’ll have an extended day of savings for products sourced from the US.
So, how do you make the most out of Prime Day?
- You’ll first need to get a Prime membership. If you’re not already a Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial, after which, membership costs Dh140 per year (Dh16 per month), VAT-inclusive. Do check if your network provider has offered you a one-year Prime membership, as in the case of Du. You can also get an Amazon Prime membership with a MasterCard.
- A little research on what you want to buy can go a long way towards your savings. Check features, design considerations, and product specifications beforehand, to save you time on the big day so that you can browse other deals at your leisure.
- Be an early bird. Once Prime Day deals are rolled out, you need to get in there early to browse through all the products before clicking on ‘Checkout’. Some tech products do run out quickly so it is important to grab the latest deals first thing, with your morning cuppa.
- Keep back-up options ready. If the exact gadget or pair of designer shoes that you have in mind don’t have a discount on Prime Day or if they are out of stock, look out for other valuable Prime Day deals on similar products.
Get your Prime membership today and sign up for a year-long worth of great deals.
Our recommendations are independently chosen by Gulf News editors. If you decide to shop through links on our website, we may earn an affiliate commission, as we are part of Amazon Services LLC Associates Program.