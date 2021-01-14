Dubai: An Aston Martin service centre has opened in Bahrain ahead of the unveiling of a new showroom in March. This represents the entry of the British sportscar marque into the kingdom and follows the appointment of Adamas Bahrain Motors’ as official dealer.
The showroom, which had faced some delays in development due to COVID-19, will have the company’s full range of 'second century' models, including the all-new DBX. The location is at Moda Mall.
The launch is set to coincide with the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix – Aston Martin’s Middle East debut on the F1TM grid – as it competes in 2021 for the first time in over 60 years.
“Adamas Bahrain Motors are truly looking forward to be representing Aston Martin in Bahrain - the brand fits our DNA perfectly," said Karl Hamer, CEO, Adamas Motors. "Our objective is to provide customers with the full Aston Martin product range, supported by our first-class service and customer experience."