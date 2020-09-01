Dubai: Sales crossed the Dh1 billion mark at the halfway point of the two-month long ‘Unbox Amazing’ mega shopping promotion in Abu Dhabi. The summer promotional blitz, organised by Retail Abu Dhabi, saw sales go past Dh1 billion by the end of July.
Unbox Amazing kicked off on July 2 and ended on August 31. The campaign’s direct economic impact is expected to be far more substantial for August, as figures would most likely be enhanced by a boost during the Eid Al Adha break earlier in the month.
“This campaign has proved the retail sector’s ability to rebound when helped by proactive support structures,” said Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, the Executive Director of Tourism. “Abu Dhabi will build on the formula and continue working across the retail ecosystem.”
The inaugural sale offered a series of exclusive collections from major brands, as well as discounts of up to 80 per cent that were only available in Abu Dhabi. And it was touted as “the emirate’s most economically ambitious summer promotion to date”.
The Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi predicts that overall summer spending will break all previous seasonal sales once receipts from other purchases are confirmed. The figures are expected to be boosted further when the final sale takes place at the end of September.
This super-sale will showcase higher discounts as well as a ‘Back to School’ promotion.