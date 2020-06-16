1 of 20
After three months of being closed under coronavirus restrictions, shops selling fashion, toys and other non-essential goods are being allowed to reopen across England for the first time since the country went into lockdown in March.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 20
All shops in England are now allowed to open, but with strict safety measures.
Image Credit: Reuters
3 of 20
A shopper carries bags from Selfridges department store on Oxford Street in London.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 20
People walk along New Bond Street as shops re-open amid the coronavirus outbreak in London.
Image Credit: Reuters
5 of 20
A shopper carries a variety of full shopping bags on Oxford Street in London.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 20
People are seen outside a Chanel store in New Bond Street in London.
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 20
Shoppers walk with their goods on Oxford Street in London.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 20
People are seen outside a Hermes store in New Bond Street in London.
Image Credit: Reuters
9 of 20
People are seen outside a Louis Vuitton store in New Bond Street in London.
Image Credit: Reuters
10 of 20
People stand outside a Dior store in New Bond Street in London.
Image Credit: Reuters
11 of 20
A shopper walks past an advertisment for the UK government's NHS Test and Trace system in Regent Street in London.
Image Credit: AFP
12 of 20
Shoppers wait with bags from a selection of brands on Oxford Street in London.
Image Credit: AFP
13 of 20
An automatic hand sanitizer dispensed is placed inside the shoes section at the Selfridges department store in London.
Image Credit: AP
14 of 20
Shoppers walk past re-opened shops inside the Westfield indoor shopping centre in west Shepherds Bush, west of London.
Image Credit: AFP
15 of 20
A shopper pulls down her face mask or covering to sample a fragrance in a re-opened shop Covent Garden in London.
Image Credit: AFP
16 of 20
People walk along New Bond Street as shops re-open amid the coronavirus outbreak in London.
Image Credit: Reuters
17 of 20
Shoppers sit on a ledge outside Primark on Oxford Street in London.
Image Credit: AFP
18 of 20
A member of staff works behind a perspex shield at a counter inside Selfridges department store on Oxford Street in London.
Image Credit: AFP
19 of 20
A customer wearing protective gloves tries on sunglasses as a member of staff looks inside Selfridges department store on Oxford Street in London.
Image Credit: AFP
20 of 20
A member of staff stands by as customers wearing protective face masks shop for flowers inside Selfridges department store on Oxford Street in London.
Image Credit: AFP