Dubai: The 29th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) is all set for a spectacular start tomorrow. The 38-day festival, which will run till January 14, will transform Dubai into a canvas of vibrant lights, with the third edition of Dubai Lights, featuring spellbinding drone shows and light art installations.

A free Dubai Lights DSF Drone Show presented by Emarat Petroleum beckons as the festival begins. A synchronised story that will paint the sky with cutting-edge drone technology will take place at The Beach, JBR and Bluewaters at 8pm, and then again at 10pm.

This year’s show features not one, but two all-new displays each night. As many as 800 drones will take flight, creating a symphony of colours and shapes, to form stories that will leave viewers in awe and with memories that will last forever.

In a unique collaboration with renowned animator Mohammed Saeed Harib, the show will weave Emirati culture into its narrative. The first theme blends the enchantment of fairytales with the vibrancy of local traditions, revolving around the significance of the pearl, in Dubai - embodying wealth, prosperity, and the allure of the city often referred to as the ‘Pearl of the World.’ The story weaves through the landscape and brings out cultural nuances, as the Pearl symbolises the dreams, perseverance, and ambition of the city.

In the second theme, propelling viewers into the future of Dubai through the enthralling tale of an Emirati space explorer’s journey, the show exemplifies the city’s aspirations, commitment to innovation, and its position as a global hub of progress. The crowd will witness how the explorer traverses through a futuristic Dubai filled with sustainable spaces, towering skyscrapers and modern advancement, displaying its vision and desire to push the boundaries beyond the norm with innovative developments.

Other light shows

Dubai Lights will also make a comeback, dazzling the city with unique works that represent creativity and artistic expression. This year, a new feature is the inflatable duo TheAnooki, who will be lighting up Hatta, Etisalat MOTB, d3, as well as Al Seef for the first time in Dubai, transforming both the creative hub and the historical sight into a playground of lights. The duo created by French designers Moetu Batlle and David Passegand play the role of being messengers for the environment, bringing awareness about climate change as they charm visitors with their glow.

For the next installation, look for the Modesh and Dana at City Centre Mirdif, where Dubai’s own Modesh and Dana’s giant inflatables will illuminate the mall, sharing their spirit of fun and discovery with all who would stop by this iconic shopping spot.

Experience the beauty of the world’s largest tropical rainforest with Amazon Wonder at West Beach, as it comes alive with life-sized installations of Amazonian parrots and jaw-dropping foliage and fauna.