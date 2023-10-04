Dubai: Get ready for the highly anticipated return of Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) — with organisers Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) confirming new dates for the 29th annual edition.
Running from December 8, 2023 to January 14, 2024, the DSF promises to deliver an exceptional season of bigger, better, and out of this world experiences and entertainment for everyone, in every corner of the city, throughout its awe inspiring 38 days of adventure and discovery.
DFRE on Wednesday also gave a sneak peek of some of the treats in store, with an electrifying musical event featuring two of the Arab world’s most iconic artists. Ahlam Alshamsi and Assala Nasri will take to the stage for a live, one-night-only performance at the Coca-Cola Arena on 15 December 2023.
Among the highlights, other eagerly anticipated events in the calendar include the popular lifestyle and street-culture festival Sole DXB, returning this year with a vibrant line-up of live performances to celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop — and now part of DSF for the first time.
The festival features live music performances from international as well as regional musicians and speakers, basketball competitions, talks, exclusive shopping and a variety of art installations, with Sole DXB joining the opening celebrations from 8 to 10 December in Dubai Design District.
More entertainment
Prepare for much more entertainment throughout DSF, including Earthsoul Fest for the eco-conscious and uproarious comedy shows headlined by A-list comedians, plus an exciting roster of concerts featuring headline artists, including Kazim Al Saher, Omar Khairat, Najwa Karam, George Wassouf, and Majid Al Mohandis with more details yet to be unveiled, as the festival that celebrates the very best of Dubai draws closer.
Daily events
Experience exceptional entertainment and adventures for all, every day, in a city like no other, with the 29th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival. The festival is bringing unmissable concerts from headliner artists as well as the best in local talent, outdoor adventures and gastronomic experiences, and enjoy fabulous fireworks and life-changing raffles — a world of wonder and inspiration awaits.
And of course, Dubai Shopping Festival promises the very best in retail experiences — with sales, discounts, pop-up markets featuring home-grown exclusives, high street favourites, the ultimate in luxury and a variety of retail offerings, with something for everyone.