Dubai: The Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) is going to return in a few days for its 29th edition.

While the annual shopping festival is known for its huge sales, it’s also known for free-to-attend drone shows, art events and installations.

For how long will the Dubai Shopping Festival be held? December 8, 2023 to January 14, 2024

Drone show

The drone shows will be held throughout the dates of the shopping festival.

DSF's drone show is the longest-running drone light show in the region. This year the show is collaborating with Emirati animator Mohammed Saeed Harib, the creator and producer of the popular cartoon series Freej and will have an Emirati cultural element to it.

The first show at 8 pm is centred around the significance of the pearl and its role in Dubai’s history and culture, with the first act depicting drones forming the city’s cultural landscapes.

The second show, titled, ‘Illustration of Dubai in the Future' will follow an Emirati space explorer’s journey into the future as he enters a portal that takes him to the future.

It’s a free event, but you might want to arrive early to secure a good spot.

• Timings: 8 pm and 10 pm daily.

• Location: Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR

Dubai Lights - light installations all over the city

According to Visit Dubai, the emirate’s official online tourism platform, light installations will also be organised all over the city.

These light and sound installations will be held from December 8, 2023, to January 14, 2024.

Four free light shows to attend during the Dubai Shopping Festival

1. Dubai Lights: Anooki

The Anooki characters are created by French designers, Moetu Batlle and David Passegand, with a focus on environment and sustainability.

Location:

This show can be seen at the following locations:

• Dubai Design District

• Al Seef

• Gold Souq

• Bluewaters

In addition to the Anooki light show, neon light decorations will be installed all over the marketplaces of Al Seef and the Gold Souq.

2. Dubai Lights: Modesh Inflatable

Mirdif City Centre will be hosting a ‘Modhesh Inflatable’ light-up show, which will feature DSF mascots - Modesh and Dana.

3. Dubai Lights: Festive Garden at Nakheel Mall

The Festive Garden at Nakheel Mall will be hosting special holiday activities for visitors of all ages and is free to attend.

The garden will include picturesque winter decorations, a water fountain installation, a Christmas tree, and festive light installations.



Location: Nakheel Mall, Center of Palm Jumeirah.

4. Dubai Lights: Amazon Wonder at West Beach

Dates: December 13, 2023 to January 30, 2024.

This light show will include life-size installations of Amazonian parrots and stunning artworks of flowers and leaves from the world’s largest tropical rainforest.