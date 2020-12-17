UAE's winters are the perfect time to enjoy the great outdoors Image Credit: Supplied

It is that time of the year again when the weather is fabulous for a fun camping adventure with family or friends. Whether it is camping on the hill, desert, or beachside, you will need the right camping equipment to make the experience a memorable one.

Preparation is the key to any outdoor adventure. Try making a checklist to ensure you have packed everything you need for the trip. Make sure you call the venue and inquire about what is already provided at the camping site so that you can prepare accordingly.

We have put together a list of 10 must-haves when taking off to experience the great outdoors.

Invest in a good tent

Unless you’re planning to sleep under the stars or you have a camper or RV, don’t forget to pack your tent. If you haven’t camped in a long time, make sure to air out your tent in advance so that it is not moldy. Check and ensure that all the different parts of the tent are intact. If you are a first-time camper and you’re looking for a tent, Danube Home has a host of options in a variety of sizes to choose from.

Foldable chairs and a table

If roughing it out in the outdoor isn’t your idea of a perfect family holiday, then some chairs and a table are a definite must-have. We recommend choosing compact, foldable options that come in materials that can withstand different weather conditions and are designed for rough use.

Sleeping bag and pillow

Sleeping on the ground without a sleeping bag is sure to be uncomfortable and without a good night’s rest, the trip may turn into a nightmare ordeal. To have a pleasant experience make sure you pack a sleeping bag and pillow. For a more comfortable experience, you can opt for foldable camping beds from Danube Home.

Camping mat

A picnic under the stars is incomplete without a camping mat. Set up a nice campfire, lay the mat, and settle in and drift away listening to the gentle crackle of the natural flame and the beautiful sounds of nature. Doesn’t that sound blissful? We think so!

Camping light

We understand that the moonlight is beautiful and mesmerizing but not carrying a camping light for an outdoor adventure is a big NO-NO! Make sure you carry a reliable camping light along especially if the camping site you have opted for is not familiar to you or if you’re going on a solo adventure.

Power generator

Most of us choose to go for camping trips to reconnect with ourselves, friends, or family and feel closer to nature, disconnecting from the devices we use daily. Be that as it may, a power generator is essential if you are going to be outdoors for more than two to three days. You can never know when an emergency might come up. This can also come in handy to charge your lights or power electric cookers during the trip.

Picnic basket

A picnic basket is a good investment as it can be great for a small outdoor picnic as well as a longer camping trip. A good picnic basket must be able to hold cutlery and the food you wish to carry. If camping is not your thing, you could simply laze by the beach with your family and watch the waves while having sandwiches from your picnic basket. In the case of camping, be sure to pack food that’s not perishable quickly like fruits or energy bars.

Cooler bags

For easily perishable foods, cooler bags are a necessity. If you wish to barbeque or have cold refreshing drinks on your camping adventure, then a cooler bag is your best friend. A cooler helps keep your food safe from the outdoor elements and animals. A good quality cooler will keep your food fresh and cold for at least three days after being opened.

Camping trolley

Now that you have sorted out all the camping essentials you may want to look into an easy carrying option too. Why carry that entire load on your shoulder when you can opt for camping trolleys that will do the heavy lifting for you. Danube Home has a few options that are sure to make things lighter and easier for you. However, if you do not like the idea of lugging a trolley around, Danube Home has camping products that are lightweight and compact to fit comfortably in your carryon too.

Kid-friendly camping

Kids these days are usually glued to their devices whether it is playing games on their phones, laptops and Playstations or being cooped up at home with their online classes since Covid-19. A camping trip can make a difference in their lives. Danube Home offers camping equipment specially designed for kids to ensure that they’ll be able to enjoy the trip too. Get your kids involved in setting up the tent, building the campfire, outdoor cooking, and arrange fun activities for them. These are great ways to bond with your kids and get them interested in camping.