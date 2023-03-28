Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) launched self-storage units at Al Hamra Industrial Zone to offer individuals a convenient and cost-effective solution for managing their extra belongings.
RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad noted: “With a population of around 400,000, many residents are frequently on the move, whether it is due to renovations or expansions. Having access to a secure and reliable storage facility can provide peace of mind and flexibility for these individuals. We are very happy to offer our flagship storage solution to Ras Al Khaimah community members, which are perfect for those in need of additional storage spaces, where they can store their belongings for flexible periods.”
The storage units are 5 sqm in size and 15 metre cube in capacity, fully secured with 24/7 CCTV surveillance and security guards, climate-controlled, and available on flexible rental terms starting at Dh400 per month.
A RAKEZ licence is not mandatory to rent the self-storage space, it said on its website, adding that any individual or corporate in the UAE can rent the self-storage units.
“RAKEZ Free Zone licenced customers will not be permitted to use the self-storage facility to store commercial or official goods. Storage will only be limited to personal goods in individual capacity.” RAKEZ said.
Items such as corrosive chemicals, firecrackers, petrol, kerosene and gas cylinders cannot be stored in the facility.