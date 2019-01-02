Given the median income and the high percentage of the lower-wage workforce in Dubai, further housing shortage becomes apparent, stemming from the fact that supply doesn’t necessarily match the demand for affordable housing. Fortunately, both government as well as private developers have recognised this gap in the market, where we find that much of the upcoming supply targets mid-income households. However, more needs to be done to cater to the affordable segment, Tuaima feels. Mahmoud Alburai, vice-president of International Real Estate Federation of Arabic Countries, says “With more supply expected in 2019 there will be downward push on property prices. On a positive note this means more affordable products and buyers have the upper hand. As the market adjusts and rebalances the prices will start to pick up in 2020 ahead of Expo. Government and developers need to work on a plan for supply driven by economic fundamentals and social needs, while taking into account end users and investor needs.”