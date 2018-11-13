Whether one wishes to live by a golf course or ocean, the UAE has many beautiful options to suit varied preferences. “If people are looking to retire and be within walking distance of the beach, restaurants and the mall they may decide to live in Dubai Marina or Downtown apartments,” says Lewis Allsopp, CEO of Allsopp & Allsopp. “Alternatively, if they prefer a slower pace of life, they may determine that a villa with a lovely garden in a peaceful area could be for them. Neighbourhoods such as Victory Heights, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Emirates Living and Arabian Ranches are well established and have a lovely community feel. Many retirees may have family who already reside in Dubai or could be moving away from family and would like to have the extra room for when they come to visit.”