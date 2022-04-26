Tilal Al Ghaf’s distinct neighbourhoods are centred around Lagoon Al Ghaf, a stunning recreational 150,000 square metre lagoon bordered by white sandy beaches, an exclusive gated community designed to offer an unparalleled quality of life. In line with Majid Al Futtaim’s commitment to sustainable design and living, the walkable neighbourhoods are interconnected by 18 kilometres of walking trails and 11 kilometres of cycling tracks and jogging tracks interspersed with nearly 500,000 square metres of parks, green open spaces and treescapes.

Customer-centricity is central to Majid Al Futtaim Communities’ unique lifestyle proposition. By putting humans first, the destination creator crafts authentic communities designed to deliver great moments every day for everyone who lives, works and plays there. As an integral part of this, bespoke living is a way of life at Tilal Al Ghaf, with buyers able to tailor their homes to suit their lifestyle and aesthetic preferences. Advanced customisation options, which include a choice of facades, interior finishes, and flexible, flowing layouts, transforms each house into somewhere that residents are proud to call home, a place that they can call their own that works perfectly with their unique way of life.

To further enhance residents’ lifestyles, Majid Al Futtaim Communities were the first in the market to introduce the innovative lifestyle suite concept. Villas in the Harmony neighbourhoods offer self-contained Garden Suites configured for work, fitness, cooking or wellbeing, while twin villas at Aura and Aura Gardens come with Sky Suites in different layouts, from entertainment spaces with open-air rooftop terraces to self-contained guest accommodation.

Super-prime real estate demand surges in Dubai

As Dubai’s recovery continues to gather pace following a remarkable year for residential real estate — 2021 saw residential sales rise to a total value of Dh300 billion, a 71 per cent rise in value on the previous year - the destination creator is adapting its strategy to better crest the wave of the next incoming trend.

Ultra-prime properties in the villa segment are increasingly in demand, with 2021 sales in the sector reaching their highest level since 2015. With the world’s population of Ultra High Net Worth Individuals (UHNWIs) forecast to increase by 27 per cent by 2025, which will see over 660,000 individuals each having US$30 million or more in net assets, and with around two thirds of this wealth typically being tied up in property, the outlook for prime capital values across the world’s global gateway cities is overwhelmingly positive.

Hawazen Esber explains: “We are entering a new economic cycle and the prospects for wealth creation and growth are huge. With property being the favoured asset class for UHNWIs, we can expect to see a resultant positive impact on the super-prime real estate sector for the foreseeable future.”

A new benchmark for ultra-premium living

The recent launch of Elysian Mansions at Tilal Al Ghaf has set a new benchmark for ultra-premium living in the region. Located on the sandy shores of the Lagoon, the Elysian neighbourhood is the epitome of elevated living, with expansive villas distinguished by an organic-luxe architectural design aesthetic blending seamlessly with the natural environment. Specifically catering to the lifestyle needs of the UHNWI sector, Elysian’s exceptional homes includes innovative features such as an internal courtyard garden extending from the basement to the upper floors, an underground glass-encased car gallery with a capacity for six to eight vehicles, a penthouse Sky Suite, and multiple zones for entertaining, spa and wellness.

Refined good taste pervades with elegant interiors that balance functionality with aesthetic appeal, incorporating fluid lines, exceptional finishes, double-height spaces, and open-plan layouts that promote an effortless flow between outdoors and in. Standing as testament to Majid Al Futtaim Communities’ commitment to the delivery of innovative customer-centric solutions, buyers have the option to tailor their homes in line with their aesthetic preferences and to suit their needs; advanced customisation options include flexible layouts, a choice of high-quality façades and interior finishes, and lush landscaped grounds complete with pool.

“The concept of what defines luxury for residential real estate has evolved significantly in the last few years. Buyers in this segment are looking for an elevated experience at every level, which goes above and beyond what a villa looks like,” says Esber. “To deliver the premium lifestyle that today’s UHNWIs demand, properties have to demonstrate a unique blend of architectural excellence and human-centred design expertise and be located in a community that delivers an exceptional experience every day for everyone who lives, works and plays there.”