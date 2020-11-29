Sun and Sand Developers have been in Dubai for 14 years Image Credit: Supplied

Sun and Sand Developers create not just residential buildings, but homes for families with an eye for detail and convenience. Present in Dubai for the past 14 years, they execute all projects through their in-house contracting company. They also have in-house facility management and in-house property management. The property developer has always been an advocate of using art to express their projects and Suncity Homes is no different. The carefully crafted and well-designed homes in Warsan 4 deliver a message of peace and unity.

As you enter the spacious lobby of Suncity Homes, you are greeted with paintings reflecting the values that define UAE -- “Service, Unity and Tolerance”. The leadership of the UAE have exemplary benchmarks of service. "When you have an attitude of service towards people you build a great society. Today the UAE is home to more than 200 nationalities who live in harmony and the UAE’s virtue of Tolerance is something the world can learn from. These values help to create a happy society," says Sailesh Israni, the group's managing director.

The theme of “Service , Unity and Tolerance, Open Doors to Happiness” runs across Suncity Homes. Upon entering the lobby, you find yourself looking at sixteen different languages expressing the word ‘happiness.’ This signifies openness to diversity and cultures. What better way to express diversity and different cultures that creates a heartfelt bond for all the people calling UAE their home.

The corridors in the building can be mistaken for a gallery. The developer has designed it meticulously making sure that residents feel at home and valued. This is a way to ensure that the spirit of appreciation is always highlighted as you walk towards your home.

The interiors of each unit has a closed kitchen with a water filter, spacious bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, and a design geared to provide utmost comfort to families. The building offers a gym, a garden landscape, and a play area for kids. Suncity Homes also boasts quality materials and finishing. The developer’s attention to the smallest details, such as the type of paint used, ensures its residents that every detail in the units are well thought out. These are complimented with the project being a smart home, with the in-house i-smart app for energy efficiency and safety of all residents. Here you can control your home systems like your thermostats, lights which can lead to energy saving. It also has safety measures like the video door bell. You get notified on the app when you have a visitor and you can also speak to the visitors if you are not home. Other safety measures in the house include getting notified on the app in case of gas leaks and fire alarm.