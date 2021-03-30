Homeowners can pay the remaining 95 per cent in the next five years

Plazzo Heights in JVC, Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Peace Homes Real Estate has launched its latest exclusive project in Jumeirah Village Circle with a great payment plan that makes "owning a home in Dubai" a reality. Plazzo Heights is a ready-to-move in project launched in JVC and has received a great feedback from buyers and investors. The project’s attractive Armani Grey marble floor entrance with contemporary urban units offer amazing views and lots of natural light, thanks to the colossal French-styled windows and spacious entryways. The condominiums have patios that come in various sizes and lofts are proportional with liberal high-roofs.

This one of a kind project has grabbed the attention of buyers and investors, with demands to bulk buy units owing to the community benefits that homeowners will enjoy here. The developer is currently offering an attractive payment plan whereby homeowners can pay 5 per cent only and move into their dream home, and then pay the remaining 95 per cent in the next five years.

Ahsan Rasheed, CEO Image Credit: Supplied

Ahsan Rasheed, CEO of Peace Homes Real Estate, says the “100 per cent fully completed” units at “a truly unbeatable price and payment plan” is the USP of this project. Plazzo Heights has two basements, a ground floor and five residential floors, kids play zones, and separate pools for adults and children. It offers beautiful well-laid out studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments available to be purchased, and retail spaces for independent companies. Prices for the residential units start from Dh465,000.

Residents of Plazzo Heights can enjoy an active lifestyle with facilities for swimming, sauna, gym and barbeque areas. The building has great parking facilities and security arrangements.

Why JVC?

Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) is a well planned residential neighbourhood (with low and mid-rise apartment buildings and villa compounds) situated south of Emirates Living and is connected via two major roads – Al Khail Road (E44) and Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Rd (E311). Ongoing improvements in terms of infrastructure and supporting retail and leisure have resulted in good levels of demand. The community is an attractive option for mid to upper-mid income tenants.

“Plazzo Heights residents can avail the shopping and recreational facilities at Circle Mall covering 1 million square feet. The Circle Mall is set to turn into an all-in-one retail and recreation centre inside Jumeirah Village Circle. It will house two retail chains, a multi-screen film, an anchor general store, a food court, and more than 200 shops to enjoy.

Strategic location

● 5 minutes to Meaisem City Center

● 5 minutes to Dubai Miracle Garden

● 13 minutes to Mall of Emirates

● 14 minutes to IMG World of Adventure

● 15 minutes to Burj Al Arab

● 15 minutes to Mall of the World

● 17 minutes to Dubai Marina