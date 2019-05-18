Dubai: Nasser Bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, on Saturday said the decision of the Executive Committee of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council to set up the Complaints and Grievances Committee will have a significant positive impact on the construction as well as the real estate sectors, according to a statement.

The committee, under the chairmanship of Shaikh Diab Bin Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will improve the stability of relationship between enterprises and their employees, and provide more jobs to this sector, he said.

Al Hamli said that Shaikh Diab’s chairmanship will give the committee a great momentum and enable it to achieve the goals for which the committee was established.