The MBR City location is zooming up the charts for the most desired and priciest homes in Dubai. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Dubai: A 22,858 square feet villa at Mohammed Bin Rashid (MBR) City that sold for Dh90 million was the costliest property transaction in Dubai last year, followed by a Dh74 million deal for a penthouse on The One at the Palm.

MBR City had another Top 5 entry, with a Dubai Hills home fetching Dh60 million for the seller, according to data issued by Luxhabitat, the real estate agency, on the Top 10 property deals in the city. Going forward, expect Dubai Hills to figure prominently in the listings as the cluster of high-end homes builds up sales momentum. It will get a further pick up when the community mall opens for business.

Firm favourites

Emirates Hills and Downtown offered the third and fourth ranks in the deal list, selling for Dh64 million and Dh63.41 million, respectively. The Downtown unit has a built-up area of 19,000 square feet, and this could be one of the biggest deals to originate from that master-development.

The Downtown shines bright - a Dh63.41 deal could be the biggest for that master-development to date. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive