Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, on Monday launched Saadiyat Grove, an Dh8 billion inclusive community located in the heart of Abu Dhabi’s Cultural District Image Credit: Supplied photo

ABU DHABI: Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, on Monday launched Saadiyat Grove, an Dh8 billion inclusive community located in the heart of Abu Dhabi’s Cultural District on Saadiyat Island and developed by Aldar Properties.

Sheikh Khalid visited the Saadiyat Grove Experience Centre at Mamsha Al Saadiyat and viewed the designs and the master plan of the 242,000 square metre development, accompanied by Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Aldar Properties, and Talal Al Dhiyebi, Aldar’s Chief Executive Officer.

“Saadiyat Grove is set to transform the urban landscape of Abu Dhabi. The project is of strategic importance for the Capital at both the cultural and social levels,” said Sheikh Khalid. “Saadiyat Grove embodies our leadership’s future vision of how people can live, work and enjoy everyday life in the City, reflecting the diverse social and cultural fabric of the Emirate. It is also in line with Aldar’s strategy which is focused on creating and delivering exceptional and memorable customer experience, while building responsibly, and ensuring the highest standards of sustainability possible.

During his visit, Sheikh Khalid attended a presentation that demonstrated the impact Saadiyat Grove will have, from transforming the retail, tourism and leisure plans of Abu Dhabi, to contributing to the emirate’s GDP and attracting foreign direct investments to the capital. The presentation also outlined how Saadiyat Grove will redefine retail and living by bringing new and innovative designs to one of Abu Dhabi’s most sought-after destinations.

Sheikh Khalid also received an update on progress achieved on Phase One of the development, which includes the completion of all design works and awarding of the first construction contract. This first contract consists of enabling and piling works, which have already started.

Saadiyat Island is already home to Louvre Abu Dhabi, Manarat Saadiyat, five luxury beach resorts, top educational institutes including NYU Abu Dhabi and Cranleigh School.

Saadiyat Grove will feature 60,000 square metres of experiential retail, entertainment, and leisure space designed to create an inclusive community, as well as 3,706 residential units, 170 of which will be branded residential units. There will also be a selection of hotels, and co-working spaces designed to support new enterprises and start-ups, and to promote a culture of entrepreneurship.

Phase One of Saadiyat Grove will include 606 residential units and around 200 retail units, supported by a range of amenities such as gyms, pools, kids play areas, community gardens and a running track that will connect the whole project.