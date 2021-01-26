Dubai: The various housing options in Jumeirah Village Circle was the clear favourite for budget conscicous tenants in Dubai during 2020, with studios leasing out from Dh30,000 and one-beds at Dh46,000.
For those who preferred to rent in Dubai’s non-freehold spots, Bur Dubai remains an eternal favourite, where a one-bedroom can be had for Dh49,000 in a popular neighbourhood and fairly well-maintained buildings.
The other clear choice for tenants intent on saving where possible was Al Nahda, where a studio now leases for Dh28,000, according to the property portal bayut. Rents in Deira, Bur Dubai and Al Nahda dropped by an average 12 per cent last year, and some of the vacancies created are yet to be filled, according to market feedback.