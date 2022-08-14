High capital growth

Developers in the Emirate are setting new benchmarks, creating monumental projects that present investors and consumers with long-term opportunities to get reliable returns over time. In 2021, Dubai ranked the third-best city in the world with the highest capital growth recorded at 17 per cent. Furthermore, the government announced new visa categories that attracted more traction from talents around the globe including golden visas, green visas, and freelance visas to name a few.

The world saw and participated in the spectacular grandeur of Expo 2020 where people from every corner of the world visited Dubai. And according to statistics, up to 5 per cent of foreign visitors are also considering investing in Dubai’s inspiring real estate sector. In large part, this is also a result of the enhanced sense of security that Dubai and the UAE project as a safe haven for investment, especially during the pandemic.

Security and safety

The entire world, for instance took note of and lauded the UAE leadership and the government on the way the nation handled the pandemic seamlessly and managed to revive the economy, renewing investor interest. International investors were also drawn to Dubai and the UAE when comparing how they handled the pandemic efficiently as compared to some of the European nations.

The Ukraine war and the global economic instability that followed also contributed in no small measure renewed interest in Dubai as an investment hotspot as HNWIs from Ukraine and Russia looked at Dubai as an investment and residential destination.

Investor friendly

The government here also makes sure that its policies are aligned with the interests of investors, and the fact that investors can invest their money and gain high returns on those investments tax-free is commendable. This has attracted a lot of investors from the western world where the situation is quite opposite with government imposing high taxes on both investments and incomes.

In closing, the sense of security and safety people feel in Dubai is in direct relation to the stable growth of the economy, as well as the quality of life it projects. The advantages of investing or residing in Dubai are peerless.

Shitij Kapoor and Luxury Concierge Real Estate Team

3 chartbuster locations that are an investor’s dream

1. Palm Jumeirah

A $12 billion project, Palm Jumeirah set global benchmarks in various categories. This included projects such as the Atlantis Hotel, lavish villas with private beach access, and hotels that defined luxury such as Five Palm Jumeirah, Raffles, and Anantara to name a few. Luxury now has an address.

2. Dubai Hills

The splendid family living community by Emaar has consistently delivered an integrated living lifestyle across all their projects. Dubai Hills is an exemplary gated community reflecting Emaar’s richer network of resources that offers 4 top-rated schools, high-end medical facilities such as King’s Hospital, shopping malls for entertaining, parks to unwind, and an 18-hole world-class golf course with fine dining restaurants.

3. Dubai Marina