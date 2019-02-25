Dubai: Emaar Development unveiled on Monday Arabian Ranches III, a gated townhouse neighbourhood in Dubai.
The new master-planned community promises to offer a “happy lifestyle” with a central park spanning an area of over 30,000 square metres, or about 7.5 acres.
It will also feature a four-kilometre boulevard, some community parks with an extensive choice of play areas for children, as well as wellness and sports facilities for all.
The lush-green neighbourhood will also feature a lazy river, some cycling tracks, a retail strip, a clubhouse and community centre, a mosque as well as schools and healthcare facilities in close proximity.
The central park serves as a hub for recreation and socialising with a central plaza, lawns, adventure zones, parkour course, skate park, barbeque areas, gymnasium, jogging tracks and a cricket pitch, among other facilities.
Arabian Ranches III is in half-hour travelling distance of Downtown Dubai, Dubai International Airport, Al Maktoum International Airport and the Expo 2020 Dubai site, while the Global Village and Sheikh Hamdan Sports Centre are five minutes away.
The site will be served by a Metro link in the future.
Arabian Ranches III will feature three and four-bedroom townhouses.