Dubai: Emaar Properties saw property sales in Dubai surge by 250 per cent in the first five months of 2021, compared to the same period last year.
Total property sales to date reached Dh10.5 billion, against Dh3 billion in the same period last year. The company is forecasting even higher growth for H1 2021.
“These numbers demonstrate once again the resilience of our group, the quality of our products and the passion of our customers and our employees,” said Mohamed Alabbar, Emaar Founder.
“I am confident that the Dubai property market is once again a growth story for developers, in light of the UAE's wise policies, with Emaar perfectly positioned to capitalise on this.”
In 2021, Emaar has successfully launched Golf Place Terraces in Dubai Hills Estate, Caya and Bliss in Arabian Ranches 3, and Palace Beach Residence in Emaar Beachfront. The developer delivered residential units across prime locations, including Dubai Hills Estate, Dubai Creek Harbour, Downtown Dubai and Emaar South.