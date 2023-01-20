Dubai: Egypt’s new Administrative Capital in Cairo is going to get not just an environment-friendly tower – but an ‘environmentally responsive’ one. The ‘Forbes International Tower’ project is designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture (AS+GG Architecture), with Magnom Properties as the builder.
The tower will have a responsive soaring glass, steel, and photovoltaic-laced design. The tower features curves of glass and steel that launch skyward to form 55 floors of flexible office space and two storeys of high-end retail experiences.
Located in the northern Central Business District of Cairo’s New Administrative Capital, the tower harnesses the surrounding natural resources. There will be a solar panel rooftop, automated HVAC field devices, and intelligent building technology. The ‘biophilic’ designs assist in air circulation, brings nature indoors, and aims to enhance employee well-being.
Magnom has entered a partnership with Forbes, for whom this is the first time it has been branded a commercial tower. Forbes is the storied publishers of the Forbes’ rankings of CEOs, businesses and trends in the financial world.
A Memorandum of Understanding to develop the project was signed at the Dome at WEF in Davos by Abdulaziz Al Turki, Group Chairman of Rawabi Holding and Chairman of Magnom Properties, and Mike Federle, CEO, Forbes.
“Forbes continues to create impact around the world, whether it be our trusted brand of journalism, summits to promote women’s rights or the power of entrepreneurial capitalism, to endeavoring to build a cutting-edge and responsible tower where businesses can thrive in the heart of one of the most iconic cities in the world,” said Federle.
The Forbes tower launch comes at a time when the 'macro-economic outlook in Egypt remains favourable and investments in MENA are at an 8-year high', said Othman A. Ibrahim, CEO and Vice-Chairman of Rawabi Holding and Vice-Chairman of Magnom Properties. Forecasts for the country's real estate sector is 6.5 per cent CAGR growth between 2022-30 for the region, 'which is higher than the global market average'.
Cities play a critical role in our race to reach net zero and buildings, which are responsible for up to a third of greenhouse gas emissions globally, are a great opportunity to improve urban efficiency and build inclusive, resilient, and sustainable communities