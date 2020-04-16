There is a new financial chief at the helm of DXB Entertainments, the owner and operator of Legoland and other attractions. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: DXB Entertainments, the theme park operator, has confirmed Remi Ishak as its new Chief Financial Officer, after the incumbent, John Ireland, put in his resignation.

Ishak was holding a similar title at Emirates REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust), the asset management company under Equitativa Group.

“At DXBE, he will be responsible for the continued implementation of our strategy as well as helping guide us through the currently challenging operating environment,” said Mohammed Al Mulla, Managing Director and CEO at the parent company of Dubai Parks & Resorts.

Apart from Emirates REIT, Ishak has a 15-year trackrecord in the real estate and hospitality sectors, “ranging from operational repositioning and management to deal structuring and acquisitions,” Al Mulla added.