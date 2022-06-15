Dubai: Dubai will have new regulations covering tariffs on district cooling and thus reduce ‘excessive billing’, said a senior government official. It will also have clear processes in dealing with property owners facing heavy arrears.
“The grace period for district cooling service providers and billing agents will expire on September 30, 2022, when the new comprehensive set of District Cooling Regulations comes into effect,” said James Grinnell, Head of Water at the Regulatory and Supervisory Bureau (RSB) for the Electricity and Water Sector in Dubai. “Following this, we will supervise and monitor the activities of the district cooling companies to ensure compliance with the issued regulations.”
The RSB has ensured that last year's reductions to fuel-surcharge are passed on to customers by the billing agents. It also aims to ensure only one deposit will be allowed per unit – either from landlord or tenant, and prohibit prolonged estimated billing, and fast replacement of faulty meters.
“As per the new regulations, district cooling permit holders have obligations to develop and publish a customer charter and measure performance against it,” the official added. There will also be ‘clear engagement obligations when dealing with customers in arrears’.