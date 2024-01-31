In line with its stated dividend policy, Tecom will release a further Dh400 million to shareholders for the second-half of 2023, with the payment to be made in April. (On DFM, the Tecom stock had gained 18 per cent last year.)

“We have enhanced our position as the preferred destination for investors and entrepreneurs and talent from around the world,” said Malek Al Malek, Chairman. “The Group delivered excellent financial results achieving record revenue and net profit and ended the year with a healthy liquidity position and robust balance-sheet.”

In 2023, we continued to demonstrate the attractiveness of our assets and our ability to acquire new

customers including major and mark - Malek Al Malek of Tecom Group

High occupancy and more

Averaging 89 per cent occupancy levels played out nicely on the Tecom numbers, but so did the the drop in finance costs, from Dh312 million to Dh262 million. In the statement, Tecom notes the 'lower operational and financial costs, owing to the Group’s ongoing efforts to enhance operations, reduce costs to complement its funding needs and growth plans'.

And all this came about despite the prevailing high interest rates.

A well-timed refinancing In June last, Tecom refinanced an existing Dh7.6 billion loan facility at lower rates at 'more favourable terms', helping reduce financial costs in the second half of the year and ending the year at a 'very comfortable' debt-to-equity ratio of 0.7x.



As part of the refinanced facility, the Group can tap a Dh3.2 billion revolving credit facility to invest in the business.

On the occupancy side of things, "We witnessed a demand surge for customers requiring premium office spaces in centrally located districts, such as the Dubai Design District," said Abdulla Belhoul, CEO of Tecom. "While the majority of our revenue is attributed to retained customers, we are also pleased with an almost 15 per cent increase in the number of new customers from 2022."

Demand for offices and commercial space continues to run high in Dubai, and Tecom entities have been clear beneficiaries of this. Not just completed offices, even land for commercial purposes has helped with the group's results.

"The lease of industrial lands witnessed strong demand, as the occupancy rate rose to 94 per cent, compared to 81 per cent during 2022," said the statement.

Market value gains

The market value of the Group’s real estate investments increased 7.7 per cent to Dh22.9 billion end 2023 - 'achieving a record growth of 18.2 per cent since the IPO, which reflects the distinctive performance of its operational assets'.