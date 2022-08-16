Dubai: The pace of rental increases in Dubai is running at its highest rate since May 2014, with landlords on average demanding 23.7 per cent more in the 12 months since July 2021. A relatively new two-bedroom apartment at some of the in-demand rental locations in Dubai average Dh87,000 a year, while for villas that would be Dh261,000, according to a new market update from the consultancy CBRE.
An apartment in Dubai Marina would command Dh150,423 on average, while units at the adjoining JBR would be in the Dh138,495 range. In fact, JBR is, according to some estimates, one of the three in-demand residential rental locations in Dubai during the first-half of the year.
Top-end apartments at the Palm average Dh219,769, but some of the highest rentals are at the niche residential cluster Al Barari, with the average at Dh95,010.
For those looking at more affordable choices, driving down to Deira could see units list at Dh59,894, or Dh45,737 in Discovery Gardens and Dh47,268 in Dubai Silicon Oasis.
