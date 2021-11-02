Dubai: Dubai real estate giant Nakheel has launched a new plan for Jebel Ali Village.
The Village will be transformed into a gated, hillside collection of luxury villas set in green spaces and with an array of amenities. The first phase of the four- and five-bedroom villas will go on sale from November 7.
“We are redeveloping the community [Jebel Ali Village] to preserve and enhance its longevity for many more generations to come,” said a Nakheel spokesperson.
With an average plot area of 6,900 square feet for a four-bedroom villa and 7,600 square feet for a five-bed, all properties occupy a single row position. Properties can also be extended to include a penthouse floor featuring a large terrace and living room.