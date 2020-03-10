Jebel Ali Free Zone is currently home to 7,500 businesses. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Dubai: DP World, the owner of Jebel Ali Free Zone, has slashed its fees for licence registration and administration for businesses operating in the free zone. The cuts will be between 50-70 per cent.

“It’s a timely move to inspire our customers towards pursuing their business targets with greater confidence and purpose,” said Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO and Managing Director, DP World, UAE Region and CEO of Jafza.

“It’s specifically designed to create value and opportunities for the companies to channel their resources to support their activities sustainably. We believe this forward-looking initiative will enable companies to do business in a smarter way and generate more business and create new jobs.”

There are more than 7,500 businesses operating in the free zone. DP World's UAE operations contribute 33.4 per cent of Dubai’s GDP. More investments are flowing into the free zone and port. Late last year, Landmark Group opened a Dh1 billion distribution and logistics hub at the free zone, while AquaChemie launched a Dh150 million chemical terminal project at Jebel Ali Port.

Free as well A range of online services will now be offered free as part of Jebel Ali Free Zone Authority's on-going digitalisation process.

The fee slash could well prompt other free zones in the emirate to consider taking similar steps, and which will come as an obvious relief for businesses operating out of there.