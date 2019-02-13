“When we delve into the possible reasons why this has happened, we find that it is very much related to demand and supply. Dubai’s demand is unique when compared to other cities around the world, simply because of the demographic mix where a vast majority are international millennials who appear to be more willing to stay in smaller apartments. Various property developers who represent the supply-side, have not only begun to recognise this demand but also sought to offer more affordable homes catering to this demand, at least in terms of the total price and/or payment plans,” says Haider Tuaima, head of real estate research at Valustrat. “Driven by market demand, developers generally maintained their apartment ticket prices during the eight-year period [with exception to 2014] which averaged Dh1.33 million, while average villa ticket size increased from Dh3.3 million in 2010 to Dh4 million in 2018.”