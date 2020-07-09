dubaiskyline
The process of granting and acquiring building permits has been eased. A new committee has been set up to fast-track the changes. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive
Dubai: An interim committee will be set up in Dubai to oversee building permit procedures, and which will lead to a single-window clearance for all such permits.

The committee will list, analyse, revise and develop procedures for providing services related to the issuance of building permits. It will also unify the requirements and conditions for applying for building permits and reduce service timeframes.

Acquiring building permits will also be automated.

This follows a directive by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai and Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE.

Who's there in the new committee
The temporary committee will have the assistant director-general for engineering and planning sector at Dubai Municipality chairing it.

The Committee is composed of representatives from Dubai Municipality, Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Dubai’s Directorate General of Civil Defence, Dubai Development Authority and Department of Planning and Development (Trakhees).