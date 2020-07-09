Dubai: An interim committee will be set up in Dubai to oversee building permit procedures, and which will lead to a single-window clearance for all such permits.
The committee will list, analyse, revise and develop procedures for providing services related to the issuance of building permits. It will also unify the requirements and conditions for applying for building permits and reduce service timeframes.
Acquiring building permits will also be automated.
This follows a directive by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai and Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE.
The Committee is composed of representatives from Dubai Municipality, Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Dubai’s Directorate General of Civil Defence, Dubai Development Authority and Department of Planning and Development (Trakhees).