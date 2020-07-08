1 of 8
Mercedes-Benz has revealed the first official photos and details of the all-new 2021 S-Class through a preview of the luxury saloon’s new MBUX (Mercedes- Benz User Experience) infotainment system.
Image Credit: Supplied
2 of 8
Since most of the S-Class clients are known to occupy the rears seats, Mercedes-Benz has incorporated an extensive array of infotainment and comfort features for the rear passengers.
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 8
The second generation of MBUX learn-capable system makes its debut in the new S-Class with up to five large screens with extensive options for personalisation and intuitive operation.
Image Credit: Supplied
4 of 8
Rear seat occupants in the new S-Class will have access to up to three touchscreens and a variety of different control options such as MBUX Interior Assist or the voice control assistant “Hey Mercedes”.
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 8
The voice assistant "Hey Mercedes" is now capable of dialogue and its functions include accepting a telephone call, displaying the navigation map or even explaining where the first-aid kit is located, or how to connect a smartphone via Bluetooth.
Image Credit: Supplied
6 of 8
Alongside the classic entry of a PIN, a new authentication method ensures a high level of security. Fingerprint, face and voice recognition are combined. This allows access to individual settings or verification of digital payment processes from the vehicle.
Image Credit: Supplied
7 of 8
The enhanced digital experience is available to the driver too, with the new 3D driver display allowing a spatial view at the touch of a button for the first time. Mercedes says a real three-dimensional effect is achieved without having to wear 3D glasses.
Image Credit: Supplied
8 of 8
The MBUX is also capable of networking with a wide range of vehicle systems and sensor data. For example, the exit warning function in the S-Class now uses cameras to recognise that an occupant wants to leave the vehicle. If another vehicle is approaching in the blind spot, the active ambient lighting becomes part of the exit warning system and flashes red. MBUX Interior Assist also checks whether the child seat is correctly attached to the front passenger seat.
Image Credit: Supplied