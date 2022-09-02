Dubai: In a further tightening up of marketing properties in Dubai, the Land Department has stipulated that only three permits will be issued to promote or list each property. Effectively, this means that up to three agents can take up marketing of a property, and this in one stroke removes multiple listings and some of the other practices that had been taking place.
Plus, the moment a property gets sold, all promotional and advertising material related to it need to be removed instantly. An agent cannot also use an expired permit to sell.
“No one agent can any longer have a thousand listings online,” said Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fam Properties. “The market will witness a major consolidation in term of the number of agencies out there.”
