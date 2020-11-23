Dubai: Developers in Dubai certainly don’t believe in waiting around for investors to come calling. With the UAE-Israel pact set in stone, these developers are out to pick up investors from there.
Ellington Properties, which now has a mix of ready and offplan projects in its portfolio, has signed up with the Israel operations of proptech firm Keller Williams to spread the word.
Other developers in Dubai are firming up their partnerships for Israel. After Chinese investors started coming in from 2015 onwards, Israeli buyer interest could well be the next big break for the local property market.
Build an alliance
One of the largest real estate networks in Israel, Keller Williams will support Ellington in introducing its portfolio to likely investors. “We received extensive enquiries from Israeli investors in the past weeks, and through our partnership with Keller Williams, we will strengthen our brand positioning among them,” said Paula Wehbeh, Head of Business Strategy at Ellington.
“We are confident that the partnership will accelerate investments in Dubai’s property sector, and position the city as one of the preferred destinations for property investments among international investors.”
Ellington’s projects include Belgravia and Belgravia II, Belgravia Square, Belgravia Heights I, Eaton Place, Wilton Terraces and DT1.
Keller Williams operates with more than 180,000 agents in 50 countries. In Israel, it has 20 offices and more than 350 agents.
We are confident this is a great opportunity for Israeli investors to buy now in Dubai