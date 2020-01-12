Are you a property owner who’s looking to remodel and upgrade your existing property to increase its value in the market? In the UAE, the market for renovations and refurbishment has been on the rise, as experts estimate renovations can add between 10 and 15 per cent to the selling price.

While many properties in old communities such as Meadows, Springs and Emirates Hills need to be refurbished to maintain or increase their value, there is a market even in the Dh25-million-plus shell-and-core Dubai Hills villas as well as the Jumeirah Island and Palm Jumeirah Mansions.

Ahid Shaikh, chairman of Déjà vu Real Estate, says “Real estate is one of the biggest investments in your life. Property needs to look beautiful and should be upgraded regularly to retain its value. But while you want luxurious finishes and high-quality fit-outs, you don’t want to break the bank! Today everyone, whether a project manager or an individual, wants opulence that is cost-effective and delivers great ROI.”

Aimed at revitalising the residential and commercial real estate fit-out market in the UAE, Shaikh has launched a new concept of affordable luxury porcelain slabs, tiles and exclusive bath and kitchen solutions in Dubai. Bianca & Bianco’s first showroom on Shaikh Zayed Road will showcase designer flooring, bath ensembles and kitchen solutions at modest pricing. The idea is to serve property owners who want to upgrade their real estate asset value and aesthetics.

From luxurious Italian porcelain slabs to Arabesque wall accents, the brand offers elegant, classy and bold designs at modest pricing. “There are two clear segments where we see a need gap – the homeowners, who are seeking a classy and cosmopolitan look for their new homes, or looking to upgrade existing properties to ensure a steady return on investment, and the other is Dubai’s growing residential and commercial projects market,” said Shaikh. A Faithful+Gould’s report forecasts the UAE fit-out market to reach $973.4 million (Dh3.4 billion) by 2022.

At the core of BnB’s philosophy is its commitment to give back to the local design community. The showroom has a dedicated area for conducting knowledge sharing and training workshops. Customers can also benefit from these workshops as well as from BnB’s multilingual team of handpicked experts and international designers (Arab, minimalist and French styling) who will provide free design consultations.