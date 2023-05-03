Dubai: Abu Dhabi master-developer Aldar has delivered a 22 per cent rise in Q1 net profits to Dh836 million, built on what it says has been record quarterly sales of Dh4.5 billion. The other contributions – heavy at that – came from the recurring income portfolio.
In fact, sales are up by 108 per cent from same time last year’s Dh2.19 billion – a sign that buyer interest for Abu Dhabi property – ready and offplan – runs deep.
Revenues for Aldar came to Dh1.9 billion, which is an 8 per cent increase.
“During Q1, we launched a variety of new residential concepts in Abu Dhabi that proved incredibly popular amongst investors locally and overseas,” said Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group CEO. “The success of these played a large part in Aldar’s stellar performance during the first three months of the year.
Aldar’s investment platform continued to grow at pace driven by tenant occupancy of 93 per cent across assets, strong rental returns, and positive contributions from new acquisitions within the portfolio, particularly the four office towers at ADGM.
Those four towers at Abu Dhabi Global Market will also offer more gains on the recurring income front.
Dubai launch
The numbers set the company up for what is a much anticipated entry into Dubai, where it will initially build 3 communities.
"As the UAE continues to broaden its appeal as a business and lifestyle destination, we expect robust real estate market dynamics to sustain through 2023," said Al Dhiyebi. "Against this backdrop, Aldar will continue to deploy capital in a disciplined manner across its platforms to drive our transformational growth agenda.”
More to follow...