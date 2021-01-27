Dubai: Abu Dhabi restate markets – both rental and sales – have normalized after experiencing a slight decline during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Property Finder.
“Abu Dhabi trends saw people migrating to larger properties and villa/townhouses with outdoor space - this has been a trend we have seen around the world,” said Lynnette Abad, Director of Research & Data at Property Finder.
Sale trends
In 2020, listings for apartments for sale were dominated by Al Reem Island, followed by Al Raha Beach, Saadiyat Island, Yas Island and Al Reef.
Nearly 30 per cent of the listings were for one-bedroom apartments, 36 per cent for two-bedroom apartments and a little over 20 per cent for three-bedroom ones.
Villas were in high demand in Saadiyat Island, Yas Island, Al Reef, Al Raha Gardens, and Al Salam Street.
Rental trends
Al Reem island had the most number of apartment listings for rent in 2020, followed by Khalifa City, Al Raha Beach, Corniche Road and Saadiyat Island. Over 20 per cent of these listings were for studio units, 30 per cent for one-bedroom apartments, 28 per cent for two-bedroom apartments and around 17 per cent for three-bedroom apartments.
For Villas, most number of listings were in Khalifa City, Mohamed Bin Zayed City, Al Reef, Saadiyat Island and Al Raha Gardens.