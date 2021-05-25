Dubai: UAE’s developers are pivoting towards villa launches – Abu Dhabi’s Aldar has confirmed the third release of its ‘Noya’ cluster, with 189 homes priced from Dh2.41 million.
An earlier release of 480 villas – located on Yas Island - got sold out within 48 hours last month. It included many first-time buyers. The first in the series was in November last year, and was also the first attempt by a UAE developer to test the offplan demand since the COVID-19 spread.
Rashed Al Omaira, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldar Development, said: “The strong response to the first two phases of the Noya development reflects renewed consumer confidence, and confirmation that Abu Dhabi’s real estate market is going from strength to strength.
“We continue to consult with our customers to ensure that the products we offer meet their needs, allowing us to deliver properties that address gaps in the market. Noya Luma is a prime example of this, and it will strongly complement our existing portfolio of assets on Yas Island, one of the Emirate’s premier destinations.”
Prices for three-bedroom villas are from Dh2.41 million, while four- and five-bedroom villas will be from Dh2.77 million and Dh3.27 million.
In Dubai too
Last week, Nakheel, the Dubai Government owned developer, hit the sweet spot selling more than 200 villas at its Al Furjan community. Another 200 will be released shortly.
It attests what property market sources have been saying of late - big homes are in fashion with buyers. Just include some green and open spaces too.