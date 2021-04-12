Dubai: Aldar Properties’ Noya - Part 2 has done just as well, with the Dh1.6 million plus homes selling out within 48 hours. In all, there were 480 units making up the second phase in what was the Abu Dhabi developer’s first offplan release for this year.
It was in November last that the first units of the Noya community on Yas Island were launched and became an instant hit.
“Central to this market-leading sales performance is Aldar’s commitment to addressing current market demand and launching customer-centric products,” said Rashed Al Omaira, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldar Development. “As one of Abu Dhabi’s most vibrant destinations, Yas Island continues to attract a diverse pool of buyers looking for quality properties.”
For 63 per cent of buyers, this was their first purchase of an Aldar property. And 61 per cent of the new release units were purchased by UAE nationals. Similar to the first phase of Noya, 26 per cent of buyers are women, while 42 per cent of all customers are under 40 years of age.
The handovers are expected to commence early 2024.