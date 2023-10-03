In the bustling heart of Dubai, where dreams soar as high as the iconic Burj Khalifa, a groundbreaking educational venture has emerged. The University of Europe for Applied Sciences (UE) Dubai is rewriting the narrative of higher education in the UAE, and it’s doing so with a distinctly German twist.
UE, recognised as one of the best private universities in Germany, boasts accolades such as the German Education Award 2022 and consistently ranks among the top 10 private universities in business education, according to U-Multirank.
UE Dubai is poised to make its debut, promising to usher in a new era of education in the UAE. As the inaugural German university in the region, UE Dubai aims to deliver the high standards of the German education system, celebrated worldwide for its rigour and precision.
One standout initiative that underscores UE Dubai’s commitment to diversity and empowerment is the Women in Tech scholarship. As the first German university in the UAE, UE has launched this pioneering programme to advance women in technology. It offers UAE nationals and residents applying for tech programmes at UE Dubai the opportunity to compete for various scholarships, including a 100 per cent scholarship for outstanding candidates.
The UE Dubai campus, located in One Central within the Dubai Future District, boasts state-of-the-art facilities and cutting-edge technology enabling students with access to an unparalleled learning environment.
In Germany, UE has achieved a remarkable milestone, with 93 per cent of its graduates securing employment within just 12 months of graduation. While this statistic is based on current UE students in Germany, it underscores UE’s commitment to preparing students for successful careers.
UE also offers exciting opportunities for its graduates. UE Dubai graduates are eligible to apply for a 6-month Job Seeker Visa in Germany, facilitating their job search and career development in the country. Additionally, UE Dubai provides the possibility of campus transfer to Germany, enabling students to experience global exposure, cross-cultural learning, and networking.
As UE Dubai prepares to open its doors in October 2023, it invites you to embark on an educational journey that blends the best of Germany with the dynamic spirit of Dubai. Aspiring students can seize this unique opportunity to be part of an extraordinary educational adventure with UE Dubai. If you would like more information you can contact student.advice@ue-germany.com.