What are the key things we need to keep in mind while selecting an advisor for residency and second citizenship?

As we enter the new decade and governments tighten their regulations and requirements for high-net-worth-individuals (HNWIs) to qualify for their residency or citizenship-by-investment programmes (RBI/CBI), it is very important to be careful which firm you go to for guidance. It is important to pick an agency that is credible and experienced to ensure the best chances of a successful application. This is where an agency like RIF Trust comes in.

How do you help people choose the right programme?

We usually prefer to meet our clients face-to-face at our office in Business Bay and take the time to understand their unique situation, goals, financial position etc. We then suggest a bespoke CBI or RBI solution, from the range of over 20 programmes we offer, that is best suited to the client’s needs.

What are the top programmes currently available for UAE residents?

The Caribbean citizenship programmes, particularly St Kitts & Nevis, St Lucia, and Grenada, are generally the most popular programmes with UAE residents as they are reasonably priced options. However, we’ve recently seen many applications for Vanuatu due to its extremely efficient processing times.

Some clients that have goals of uprooting and relocating themselves or their family are seeing the added value of RBI countries like Portugal, Greece, and Malta. These programmes provide greater access to Europe, granting the opportunity for applicants to study, live and travel anywhere in the EU Schengen Area. - David Regueiro, COO of RIF Trust

We also see demand for EU CBIs offered by Malta and Cyprus. Once you become a citizen of either country, you can live and work anywhere in the EU. However, these programmes are more exclusive due to their higher investment costs.

How does RIF Trust help streamline the application process for an investor, supporting him through the journey until he gets the passports?

At RIF Trust, we hand hold the client through every step of the application process from start to finish and beyond. We handle all the paperwork, their due diligence and are completely transparent with the client, so that they are aware of every aspect of their application. We also are the only advisory to offer post-landing services in the form of the RIF Club, which takes care of our clients after they receive their passports.