Dubai: The OPEC is just one phone call away from meeting rising oil demand in the future, said Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, UAE’s Minister of Energy and Infrastructure.

“We have a mechanism to get together if the requirements are met,” he said. “But this technical organisation is always going to stay as the trusted organisation making decisions and doing its best to balance supply and demand.”

Al Mazrouei emphasised that OPEC (Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is committed to meeting requirements the way it has done so many times in the past, assuring the UAE and OPEC members are keen on supplying the world ‘whatever the requirement is’.

Last month, the OPEC+ agreed to cut its collective output limit by two million barrels per day – it biggest reduction since 2020 -- to halt a slide in oil prices caused by the weakening global economy.

“We are producing less than 50 per cent of what is produced,” said Al Mazrouei. “And there are others who need to do their part in investing as we need it now more than ever to complement the role of renewable energy that the world is facing.”

Last year, OPEC saw oil demand reaching 108.2 million barrels per day in 2045, up from 90.6 million bpd in 2020. The group steadily lowered the 2045 projection over the last few years, citing changes to consumer behaviour brought about by the pandemic and competition from electric cars.

“The challenge that the world is facing is more than just oil,” the minister said. “We need to look at the gas and the whole spectrum of energy.”