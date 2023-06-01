As a payment provider of choice for up to 39 software platforms, how comprehensive are OMA Emirates’ solutions in the field?

Being the number one service provider for the payment industry in the MENA region, OMA Emirates is committed to providing personalised solutions to Banking, Financial and Retail sectors by bringing together technical and business expertise necessary to transform conventional payment solutions into digital payments. We offer new electronic payment methods focused on convenience, speed, reliability and seamless consumer experience.

Our solutions are developed considering how they can be scaled on a requirement basis by any client, thus understanding its growth over the coming year at the most affordable cost associated with it. The payment solutions are typically designed with the latest technologies in mind, providing options on either insourcing services that a client wants or outsourcing the services which OMA as a company can provide.

Our solutions are proactively designed keeping future requirements of the market in mind and not only developing them based on a requirement that is provided at the moment. The solutions also cover the entire ecosystem of the payment world, simplifying the flow of business.

How is NanoSwitch helping optimise ATM transactions, what are the sectoral challenges?

NanoSwitch was one of the elite products designed with the latest technology using cloud-as-a-service and microservices inbuilt over a decade ago. Combining the latest security features, and compliances and updating them based on the microservices that are needed, can be provided to a customer of its client. Technology helps maintain transparency in transactions and manages the usage of a customers align with spend some across various sectors. This also gives a client the ability to use various products and services in addition to just doing a withdrawal or cash deposit as a service.

AI-driven analytical tools help manage data and minimise fraud, enabling customers to be confident when using their cards over various channels, be it card-present or card-not-present transactions.

What is the next frontier in biometric solutions and how is OMA Emirates helping address this?

We have been working on biometric solutions over the last 3 years. Currently, we have transaction authorisation done via various channels, be it POS (Point of Sale), ATM, mobiles, etc., allowing a client to pay even without a card in hand. In the future, the same will be available with facial recognition supporting biometric payment as a service. Analysts using AI are in the development phase and this shall be available in Q3 this year.

What is Robotic Process Automation all about and how is OMA Emirates addressing this need in the field of AI for its value partners?