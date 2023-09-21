Dubai: Business consulting and management advisory firm FTI Consulting has streamlined its Dubai operations, bringing all its offices under one roof at the Burj Daman Tower at Dubai International Financial Centre.

The new premises, a 20,000 sqft office, brings the firm’s wholly owned businesses, FTI Capital Advisors and Delta Partners, in one location. Earlier, FTI Consulting had four office locations in Dubai, including one in DIFC.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates airline and Group, inaugurated the new office on September 21. He said, “The firm’s expanded presence will serve the changing needs in our thriving market and across the Middle East.”

The move enhances the company’s scope for future team expansion within each operation, said Lars Faeste, EMEA Chairman at FTI Consulting. The company has a workforce of 300 employees, and they hope to double their strength in Dubai in the next 2-3 years, said Faeste.

The company also recently launched a new office at Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), and in October 2022, established a new office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Vikas Papriwal, a Senior Managing Director and Head of FTI Consulting Middle East and Africa, said, “The Middle East is by far our fastest growing market globally, and it is a hub for talent. To serve our clients better, we need to be close to them, and that’s the reason for the expansion in ADGM and the consolidation of our offices in Dubai.”

Papriwal said the company focuses on acquiring new talent and expanding its businesses equally. “We are going after existing opportunities but also working very closely with the government.”

Faeste also said the move will strengthen team collaboration and further the company’s ability to leverage the best expertise for each client project.