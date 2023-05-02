N. R. Doshi & Partners (NRD) is a renowned public accounting ﬁrm, driving growth through expertise for their client’s business for nearly 38 years. Headquartered in Dubai, NRD has six ofﬁces in the UAE, employing over 100 professionals. The ﬁrm consistently ranks among the top audit ﬁrms in the UAE and continues to have a dominant presence in the industry, driven by results and set on the bedrock of trust.
NRD offers a wide spectrum of services like audit assurance, advisory, company incorporation, accounting and payroll, VAT and excise, AML and ESR consulting, and corporate and international taxation services. With their innate sector knowledge, NRD help their clients to benefit from new opportunities and value and manage risk to deliver responsible growth.
NRD develops exceptional leaders who set the vision, devise the strategy, steer the direction, execute the plan, and achieve the goals to deliver on their promises to all their stakeholders. In so doing, they play a pivotal role in developing a better working world for their people, for their clients and for their communities.
They believe an effective working world is one where economic growth is sustainable and inclusive. They work constantly to improve the quality of all their services, investing in their people and innovation. And they’re proud to work with others – from their clients to wider stakeholders – to use their knowledge, skills, and experience to help fulfill their purpose and create positive change.
NRD has been lauded with awards by JAFZA over 3 times for its growth and performance to assist businesses establish seamlessly, including the DFK EMEA Firm of The Year for their innovation, service, and thought leadership.
Through their affiliation with DFK International — the sixth largest international association of independent and global accounting firms and business advisors, having 230 member firms, and with a presence in 94 countries, NRD caters to their clients’ needs with top-notch services across the globe.