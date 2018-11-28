On the downside, the real estate market is yet to recover. Residential sales prices in Dubai fell by 2 per cent year-on-year in September 2018, while Abu Dhabi saw a sharper 9.3 per cent drop. Strong supply growth in housing, a soft jobs market and subdued demand were the main reasons behind the decline. In addition, job creation in the UAE has been quite modest this year as judged by the Emirates NBD employment index. But as the overall macroeconomic conditions continue to improve, the pace of job creation should gradually pick up.