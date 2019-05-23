Participants at a job fair in Dubai Image Credit: File photo

Also in this package Revealed: 10 most-in demand jobs and their salaries in UAE for 2019

Dubai: Thousands more vacancies are opening up for jobseekers in Dubai, as new businesses continue to stream in.

The Department of Economic Development (DED) issued at least 2,805 new licences to enterprise owners in April, substantially higher by 60 per cent compared to the 1,753 permits granted in the same period last year.

The new licenses led to the creation of 8,375 jobs in the labour market, according to DED, bringing the total number of jobs offered in the last four months to 26,551. Some of the vacancies were created in the tourism sector and other industries.

Among the new permits issued, the DED said 48.1 per cent were commercial, 49 per cent professional and 2.3 per cent were related to tourism and 0.6 per cent were in the industry category.

Also during the same month, a total of 29,813 business registration and licensing transactions were completed, showing a growth of 13 per cent compared to April 2018.

The DED has been compiling the data and releasing them on a monthly basis in order to present the economic realities in Dubai.

Confidence among business owners in the UAE hit a new high in April as business conditions posted their sharpest improvement in more than a year.

The Emirates NBD Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), which is designed to provide insights into how the country’s entrepreneurs are faring, climbed for the second month running in April, hitting 57.6 from 55.7 in March.

It suggested that operating conditions in the non-oil private sector showed sharpest improvement since December 2017, thanks to new orders and ongoing projects.