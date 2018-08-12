Dubai:

The Ministry of Economy in partnership with the Institute of Export & International Trade launched a handbook on ‘Doing Business in the UAE guide’ in London.

The handbook covers basic information about the country and how to start your business in the area, the ministry said in an emailed statement. The guide is aimed towards giving stakeholders, investors, companies and business owners from the UK and the rest of the world, basic knowledge about the UAE including an overview of its economy, culture of doing business, potential opportunities for trade and investment and best practices across various economic activities, the statement added.