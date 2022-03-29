Meydan Free Zone is designed to make doing business easy, efficient, and cost-effective. As the only 24/7 digital free zone, it is a fully paperless environment, with all trade licences and payments made through its secure customer portal.

This is a one-stop-shop for entrepreneurs. Not only can Meydan assist with everything from licensing and visas to managing day-to-day activities, but it is also surrounded by the wider Meydan community. This is a prime location where entrepreneurs can live, work and play, featuring schools, clinics, restaurants, parks, houses, and apartments.

Its businesses also get exclusive access to a networking community that inspires growth through innovation and collaboration – the perfect environment to launch and grow your business. An entrepreneur gets all this in a premier location just 15 minutes from the Dubai International Airport and mere minutes from Downtown Dubai, with views overlooking the world-famous Meydan racecourse.

Its company formation services are not only simple – they are affordable as well. Instead of charging a fixed licence and visa fee like many other free zones, Meydan customers pay only for what they need. Additional visas can then be added later as required.

Meydan Free Zone also partners with leading banks to offer easy instalment payment plans, helping entrepreneurs reduce upfront costs.

Beyond business incorporation

Company set-up is just one of its many business support services. Its Meydan Plus packages give entrepreneurs a range of valuable tools to help, run and grow their enterprises.

Meydan Plus includes Meydan Pay – the first and only guaranteed banking solution for new businesses.

Meydan Pay gives you a virtual wallet with a guaranteed and instant IBAN, so you can start transacting and generating invoices in no time – without delays due to lengthy compliance checks. In an instant, you can create a free eWallet to receive business payments quickly and easily, pay bills from your virtual account, and make secure payments across multiple channels.

Meydan Free Zone also offers Meydan Learn, an exclusive online educational portal for our channel partners.

Starting your business at Meydan Free Zone

When starting your business with Meydan Free Zone, you can go into the company formation process with total confidence. After a brief consultation to get to know you and your business, your dedicated account contact will guide you through the incorporation process – from licensing to visas and bank account opening.